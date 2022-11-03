$1 million reward offered for Indian man allegedly linked to Queensland murder

In a statement released on 3 November, the state police said the announcement was part of ongoing investigations into the 2018 murder of Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland.





The state's Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the major reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Mr Singh, who police believed to be overseas.





Ms Toyah was reported missing on Sunday October 21, 2018 before her body was tragically discovered the following morning at Wangetti Beach, just north of Cairns, the statement said.



Advertisement

Credit: Queensland Police/AAP Detective Acting Superintendent Sonia Smith said investigations into Ms Toyah’s death, including bringing the person responsible to justice, remains a priority for the Queensland Police Service with the establishment of Operation Quebec Clarify.





“A dedicated team of detectives from Cairns, Far North and the Homicide Investigation Unit has continued to work tirelessly towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family,” Ms Smith said.





“We strongly believe there are people in Australia and overseas who could share information about the whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh. This is most definitely the time to come forward and tell us what you know,” Mr Smith said.



Credit: QLD Police Department Mr Singh lived in Innisfail but is originally from Buttar Kalan, Punjab (northern Indian state).





In an email to SBS Hindi, state police spokesperson confirmed that it was the first time a reward of this scale has been announced by the Queensland Government and Queensland Police Service.





Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said, “We are very grateful for the government’s support in approving this significant reward which we believe will assist us in tracking down Rajwinder Singh.”



READ MORE Indian student Vishal Jood sentenced to 12 months in jail

“It is critical we capture the attention of an international audience to reach this individual. Police will not give up – we remain incredibly determined to find answers for Toyah’s family and will do whatever we can to bring them closure,” Ms Tracy added.





Mr Ryan said "in addition, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution would be considered for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information which leads to Mr Singh’s arrest.“



READ MORE Indian student stabbed in Sydney now stable; family to arrive today

“Like many other Queenslanders, I am sickened by this heinous crime and I commend the Queensland Police Service for their tireless efforts in the pursuit of justice for Toyah and her family,” Mr Ryan said.





As a result, the state police are now urging the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the case or Mr Singh's whereabouts.





The department's spokesperson said the Indian community, both offshore and onshore, has now million reasons to assist the police in this case.





"We encourage the community including those in India with information," for assistance, the spokesperson said.



