Indian PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for hosting Quad meeting in Sydney next month

Key Points India, Japan, Australia, and the US are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

This was originally a loose grouping formed after the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean, and it was relaunched in 2017.

The main goal of Quad partners is to pursue a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific.

This will be the first time Australia has hosted the Quad Leaders’ Summit and it follows the four countries' leaders meeting in Tokyo in May 2022. Next month's meeting will be only the third, in-person gathering for the leaders.





Last year's Quad meeting with Mr Modi, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo was Mr Albanese's first major commitment as leader.





“I am honoured to host the first-ever Quad Leaders’ Summit in Australia in Sydney,” Mr Albanese said on Wednesday.



“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners.





“The Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.



"I look forward to discussing with Quad Leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in."





The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Australia, India, Japan and the United States share a vision for a region that is governed by accepted rules and norms, where all can cooperate, trade and thrive, according to the PM's statement.



"Together, Quad partners are taking practical action to address shared regional challenges, including improving regional health security, advancing critical and emerging technologies, strengthening connectivity, enhancing clean energy innovation and boosting supply chain resilience," it noted.





In Sydney, Quad Leaders will discuss how the group can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen cooperation and shape the region.





Following Mr Albanese's announcement, Mr Modi took to twitter to thank him for hosting the summit in Sydney.





"I look forward to my visit and discussions on strengthening Quad collaboration across domains to advance our positive agenda," he said.



It is clear that there are numerous points of convergence among the Quad members, but what will be the focus of this meeting?





Lisa Singh, CEO of the Australia India Institute, says the Quad is an integral part of the Australia-India relationship.



University of Melbourne's Australia India Institute's CEO Lisa Singh. Source: AAP / ANDREW DRUMMOND/AAPIMAGE “One major new initiative announced at the Tokyo Summit last year was the maritime domain awareness across the Indo-Pacific. Given Australia and India are both dependent on maritime security and trade, I think the maritime focus will be on the agenda (again) this year," she points out.





“Given both governments’ focus on climate change, I think we can also expect clean energy and climate infrastructure to be on the agenda," she further adds.



Last year, when Mr Albanese flew to Tokyo to attend the Quad leaders meeting just hours after being sworn into office, he repeatedly stressed the importance of action against climate change in his opening address.





On the sidelines of the Quad summit, Mr Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart and to address the Indian diaspora in Sydney.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed thousands of people from the Indian community living in Australia at a cultural event at Sydney Olympic Park in November, 2014. Source: AP / Rob Griffith/AP/AAP Image "The bilateral meetings at the sides of this Quad meeting will further strengthen our two great nations. I expect both leaders to focus on defence and security cooperation, trade and investment ties, climate resilience and strengthening our people-to-people ties," Ms Singh said.





"There is no doubt that the Indian diaspora in Australia will be ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi," she added, recalling Mr Modi's last address at Sydney Olympic Park in 2014 when he addressed almost 20,000 Indians.



