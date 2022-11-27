Victorian election 2022: 'Clean sweep' for Labor in Victoria, Dan Andrews wins third term

Highlights The state election held on Saturday resulted in Labor returning to power for a third consecutive term.

In the new Parliament, Labor is predicted to have at least 51 seats, enough to govern independently.

An Indian-origin liberal candidate has managed to gain a lead in the South Eastern Metropolitan Region.

A new political party, the New Democrats Party, was formed this year which fielded several candidates of Indian origin and was led by MP Kaushaliya Vaghela.

After the last night results, Mr Andrews has promised to deliver "all the positive elements of Labor's positive plan."





He also pointed out the hardships Victorians faced during the pandemic while speaking in Mulgrave.





“Friends, these last few years have been incredibly challenging. We've had to make some very difficult decisions, some very tough decisions, and Victorian families and businesses right across our state have had a very difficult time," Mr Andrews said.





"This was a one in 100 year event. And because of the tough decisions that we made, and as important in some respects, even more importantly, the fact that Victorians stuck together, the fact that Victorians - through kindness and compassion, through connection and care... That sense of kindness, that sense of connection, that sense that we are all in this together has been confirmed today as well," he added.







Labor party member Manoj Kumar, who was campaigning for his party candidates including those of Indian origin, has described Mr Andrews' victory as a "clean sweep."





Chairperson of Subcontinent Friends of Labor - Victoria Mr Manoj Kumar (L) with Premier Daniel Andrews (R). Source: Supplied / Manoj Kumar "Its red everywhere..The Labor party has almost won all seats except few seats which have gone in favour of the Greens," he said.



While results so far indicate that no Indian origin candidate has won a seat in the state this year, Liberal candidate of Indian origin Manju Hanumantharayappa has managed to take a lead from the South Eastern Metropolitan Region.

According to Mr Kumar, it is still early to declare Mr Hanumantharayappa the winner but his prospects were looking bright.



Manju Hanumantharayappa (R) Liberal for South Eastern Metropolitan Region. Credit: Manju Hanumantharayappa

I think he may emerge as a winner and open an account for Indian community in the state parliament this year. Manoj Kumar, Labor party supporter and member

In response to a question about the Labor party's election commitments , Mr Kumar said the party's commitment to free kindergarten and a $10 million fund would provide significant benefits to the Indian community.



Source: Supplied / Manoj Kumar "Funds promised for women, health and education will also benefit our community," Mr Kumar pointed out.





Zareh Ghazarian, a senior lecturer in politics at Monash University, calls the results 'remarkable and important one.'





"When we look at Andrews government going for third consecutive term in office what we are seeing is that no much has really changed. The Labor party will win majority of seats in lower house and will be able to govern by itself," Mr Ghazarian said.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media following a tour of the Gordon Institute of TAFE during the 2022 Victorian state election campaign in Geelong,Victoria, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Victorians go to the polls on Saturday, November 26. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE He said that the Labor party did very effectively by presenting more 'cohesive and more straightforward story' to woo voters.





"Proposal to introduce state electricity commission and promises to keep large projects going made people vote for the party," he commented.





However on the other hand, Mr Ghazarian described the results as 'disastrous' for Liberal party by stating that it actually slipped further down.



(L-R) Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy, Liberal Party candidate for Cranbourne, Jagdeep Singh and Victorian member for North Eastern Metropolitan Region, Matthew Bach before catching a train from Lynbrook train station during the 2022 Victorian state election campaign in Melbourne, Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE "The internal instability and disunity within the Liberal party has costed them this election. Liberal party has been grappling with socially conservative elements and those with progressive views on social policies within the party, and we have seen divisions emerge in the Liberal party..which is never a good look for a party," he commented.





The Victorian Election Commission this year also registered several smaller parties, including the New Democrats Party led by MP Kaushaliya Vaghela of Indian origin.





But according to Mr Ghazarian, this year's elections were dominated by major parties, while smaller, newer parties received almost negligible support.



When asked about the lack of Indian Australian candidates winning seats this year, he suggested parties pay more attention to diversity and look into it with greater detail in future, since political representation is always a challenge for any candidate.



There are over 30 candidates of Indian background contesting this year's state election across all political parties and including independents.



