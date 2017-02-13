1 Bicycle, 12 Years, 1,37,900 Km, 126 Countries: Somen Debnath Is Spreading HIV Awareness in the World!
Published 13 February 2017 at 4:46pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Somen Debnath has been travelling across the world on a bicycle to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS. Since the start of his journey in 2004, he has travelled 1,37,900 km and visited 126 countries. He shares about his journey and future plans with Harita Mehta.
