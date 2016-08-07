SBS Hindi

1 Billion Dollar Fine for India?

SBS Hindi

ISRO

ISRO Source: AAP-EPA Jagadeesh NV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India recently lost a case at an International Tribunal of Arbitration relating to the Devas-Antrix contract which was eventually scrapped by the Indian Government. Antrix is the commercial arm of ISRO. India could potentially allegedly be fined around 1 Billion dollars in this matter. To know more on this issue we spoke to eminent science journalist and NDTV's Science Editor Pallava Bagla.

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues