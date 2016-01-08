13 AUSTRALIANS HEAD TO INDIA ON A STUDY TOUR

This Sunday, 13 young Australians will head to India’s capital city – New Delhi for a study tour organised by Generate Worldwide. Erin Watson, the CEO of Generate Worldwide who will be personally heading this study tour says that they have called this The Young Leaders Tour.





“The Young Leaders Tour brings together the brightest Australians to create ideas, ignite change and inspire leadership. The power of travel to educate, engage and inspire young Australians is at the heart of the Young Leaders Tour philosophy.”





With India becoming the fastest growing economy in the world, the interest in the country has increased significantly. Over 13 under-graduates, graduates and Phd students are part of this India study tour who are mainly interested in observing and learning the way India operates at micro-level.





“The world is rapidly changing, and Australia is well positioned to leverage the opportunities that lie ahead in the Asian Century. Young people need the capacity to respond to these changes and be equipped with the skills to pro-actively lead. The trip aims to increase the employability of the participants and increase their understanding about India,” says Watson.





During this two-week immersion program in northern India, the study program aims to cover leadership skills, encourage an entrepreneurial mindset, increase employability of participants and help them work as active global citizens.





Over 14 days, the participants will explore India's Golden Triangle: New Delhi, Agra (home of the iconic Taj Mahal) and Jaipur. They will also participate in leadership workshops, an Impact Project and also interact with various organisations working on ground in India.





For more details: http://www.youngleaders2016.com/









