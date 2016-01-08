SBS Hindi

13 AUSTRALIANS HEAD TO INDIA ON A STUDY TOUR

SBS Hindi

India study tour, 13 Australians head to India

Source: Generate Worldwide

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 5:05pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"If you have an open mind to explore, India is the place you should visit," says Generate Worldwide CEO Erin Watson.

Published 8 January 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 5:05pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This Sunday, 13 young Australians will head to India’s capital city – New Delhi for a study tour organised by Generate Worldwide. Erin Watson, the CEO of Generate Worldwide who will be personally heading this study tour says that they have called this The Young Leaders Tour.

“The Young Leaders Tour brings together the brightest Australians to create ideas, ignite change and inspire leadership. The power of travel to educate, engage and inspire young Australians is at the heart of the Young Leaders Tour philosophy.”

With India becoming the fastest growing economy in the world, the interest in the country has increased significantly. Over 13 under-graduates, graduates and Phd students are part of this India study tour who are mainly interested in observing and learning the way India operates at micro-level.

“The world is rapidly changing, and Australia is well positioned to leverage the opportunities that lie ahead in the Asian Century. Young people need the capacity to respond to these changes and be equipped with the skills to pro-actively lead. The trip aims to increase the employability of the participants and increase their understanding about India,” says Watson.

During this two-week immersion program in northern India, the study program aims to cover leadership skills, encourage an entrepreneurial mindset, increase employability of participants and help them work as active global citizens.

Over 14 days, the participants will explore India's Golden Triangle: New Delhi, Agra (home of the iconic Taj Mahal) and Jaipur. They will also participate in leadership workshops, an Impact Project and also interact with various organisations working on ground in India.

For more details: http://www.youngleaders2016.com/

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds