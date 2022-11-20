2022 FIFA World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar

Published 21 November 2022 at 2:00pm, updated 21 November 2022 at 2:17pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
This year's FIFA Football World Cup has finally arrived, and a spectacular opening ceremony greeted fans with some surprises. After the grand ceremony, Ecuador team played the first game against the host nation Qatar and defeated them with a score of 2-0. The first World Cup in the Middle East is a chance for Qatar, a tiny Arab country jutting out into the Persian Gulf, to showcase itself to the wider world.
