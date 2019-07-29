SBS Hindi

'22 Yards', a film about the lesser known side of cricket

Barun Sobti and Amartya Ray in Film 22 Yards

Barun Sobti and Amartya Ray in Film 22 Yards Source: MS Productions

Published 29 July 2019
By Anita Barar
Film ‘22 Yards’, as the name suggests is about Cricket. It is not a biopic or any cricket story but focuses on little known stories of cricket agents, the people behind the scene who make cricket stars.

'22 yards' premiered at the 2018 Bay Area South Asian Film Festival but like any other indie film in India, it had its share of struggles and could make it to cinemas only early this year.

Director Ms Mitali Ghoshal believes if big brand names of the industry get behind such projects, there would be more content-oriented films.

“It was a huge struggle. There are not too many people who encourage new filmmakers and put their money in content-driven films,” she told SBS Hindi

Barun Sobti, a well-known television star plays the main lead in the film along with Rajit Kapoor, Amartya Ray, and Chaiti Ghoshal.

29/07/201909:51


Poster- Film 22 Yards
Poster of Film 22 Yards Source: MS Productions


Ms Ghoshal says the film gives an insight into the little known world of sports agents.

It is based on characters and events, which she herself had witnessed as a sports journalist.

The film shows how the business of cricket works.

Starting from the sponsors, agents, administrative functions to the media to how finally a player is selected for the team.



"I have covered international cricket for many years so I had good knowledge about the nuances of the subject," added Ms Ghoshal.

Ms Ghoshal spoke in detail about her journey from being a sports journalist to now a filmmaker.

She also has a documentary on cricketing champion Sourav Ganguly called ‘Warrior Prince’ to her credits. She shares it was while she was working on Ganguly's documentary, the seeds for this film were sown.

Amartya Ray, Chaiti Ghoshal, Barun Sobti, Rajit Kapur Film 22 Yards
Amartya Ray, Chaiti Ghoshal, Barun Sobti, Rajit Kapur in Film 22 Yards Source: MS Productions


While the film struggled to get a released in India, it won many hearts in Russia. Russia’s love for Indian film is not new but it was an unusual success for an indie film. It got the same response in Kazakhstan too.

The filmmaker says the film gives a very clear message of not to give up.

Ms Ghoshal said, “If a film must have a message, then I would call it a comeback film. No matter what happens in your life, you make a comeback.”

