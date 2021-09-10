9/11: The day that changed the world

Published 11 September 2021 at 7:26am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Ron Sutton, Maya Jamieson
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
On 11 September 2001, terrorists belonging to the banned terror outfit Al Qaeda launched multiple terror attacks on US soil, killing nearly 3000 people. The terrorists hijacked four planes from three different airports. They crashed two planes into the 110-storey World Trade Center in New York. The third plane hit the side of the Pentagon and the fourth one crashed into a field. The 9/11 attacks, as they are infamously called, led to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.