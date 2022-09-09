SBS Hindi

A peaceful end to Queen Elizabeth's life of service

Queen Elizabeth II

96 year old Queen Elizabeth the Second pictured just a few days before her death. Photo credit : Jane Barlow/PA Wire Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Published 9 September 2022 at 2:30pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
The reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second has come to an end with Buckingham Palace in London announcing her death. The 96-year-old served the Commonwealth as queen for more than 70-years. She is being remembered as who always displayed a strong sense of service.

