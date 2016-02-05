A salute to the spirit of Indian cameleers in Australia

Cameleers from the Indian subcontinent who arrived in Australia post-1950s played a crucial role for almost 70 years connecting states and people. A new campaign by Peter Drew - What is a real AUSSIE? - wishes to give the contribution of cameleers its rightful place in Aussie mythology.
Peter Drew with his poster of Mango Khan Source: Peter Drew
Published 5 February 2016 at 11:11am, updated 8 April 2016 at 11:39am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Adelaide based artist Peter Drew has started a campaign to stick 1000 posters of Monga Khan, a cameleer, all over Australia.
