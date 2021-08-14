Col B S Sandhu (Retired Indian Army), currently living in Brisbane, shared how his family gave shelter to three Muslim girls for a few months when the situation turned tense.





His family later arranged a safe departure of those girls to the other side of the border.





Col B S Sandhu (Rtd Indian Army) , Brisbane Australia Source: B S Sandhu





Advertisement

Mr. Sandhu was six years old at that time but had vivid memories of what he witnessed then.





The girls who were given shelter at his grandparent's house wrote a letter thanking his family after they reached Pakistan.





Listen to the podcast about this story:-

LISTEN TO A story of trust and compassion amid the bloodshed of the partition of India SBS Hindi 14/08/2021 08:38 Play







In 1947 India's Independence from the British resulted in the partition of the country and the formation of Pakistan as a new nation.





The partition had resulted in one of the greatest forced mass migrations of humans in history.





Mr Sandhu said. “It hurts to think of what happened then. Most people can be kind and caring. Instead of falling prey to hatred, we should spread the message of peace, friendship, and humanity.”



































Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















