Rohini Kappadath Source: Supplied by Rohini
Published 8 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 8 March 2016 at 4:02pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
As we celebrate the achievements and empowerment of Women across the world. Let's talk to a "Woman of Substance" Rohini Kappadath who was recently appointed Chair of Multicultural Business Ministerial Council of Victoria.
