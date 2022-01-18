ACCC raises 'significant concerns' about price hike in RAT kits

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Signage notifying customers that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits are sold out at the entrance of a chemist outlet in Sydney. Source: AAP Image
Published 19 January 2022 at 10:14am
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chief, Rod Sims, has said price gouging on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests is "beyond outrageous." The ACCC has received over 1800 reports from consumers since 25 December about high RAT pricing, as demand for the test kits continues to swell across the country.
