SBS Hindi

ACCC raises 'significant concerns' about price hike in RAT kits

SBS Hindi

rat

Signage notifying customers that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits are sold out at the entrance of a chemist outlet in Sydney. Source: AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2022 at 10:14am
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chief, Rod Sims, has said price gouging on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests is "beyond outrageous." The ACCC has received over 1800 reports from consumers since 25 December about high RAT pricing, as demand for the test kits continues to swell across the country.

Published 19 January 2022 at 10:14am
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'