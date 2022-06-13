Accommodation crisis cramping Alpine economy recovery

The ski season officially began across the Australian Alps this weekend and conditions were perfect for snow lovers. Some resorts, including Perisher in the Snowy Mountains, opened a week early thanks to the huge dumping of snow. What should be an exciting time for small businesses though, is under threat because of a staffing shortage, caused by a crippling lack of accommodation.
Published 13 June 2022 at 5:46pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.