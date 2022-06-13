SBS Hindi

Accommodation crisis cramping Alpine economy recovery

Early morning fog lays over Jindabyne in NSW, Friday, June 19, 2020. Thredbo Ski resort is expected to open on June 22, while Perisher Ski resort will open on June 24. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Early morning fog over Jindabyne in NSW (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 13 June 2022 at 5:46pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Vikas awana
The ski season officially began across the Australian Alps this weekend and conditions were perfect for snow lovers. Some resorts, including Perisher in the Snowy Mountains, opened a week early thanks to the huge dumping of snow. What should be an exciting time for small businesses though, is under threat because of a staffing shortage, caused by a crippling lack of accommodation.

