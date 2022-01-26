SBS Hindi

‘It is an honour for the community’ says the Order of Australia honour recipient

Deepak Raj Gupta

Deepak Raj Gupta received the Order of Australia Medal for 2022 Source: Deepak Raj Gupta

Published 26 January 2022 at 6:18pm, updated 27 January 2022 at 7:08pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Deepak-Raj Gupta is the recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this year for service to the community of Canberra. He is an Indian Australian politician who served in the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly (23 July 2019 - October 2020). He aims to promote a better understanding of India’s vast cultural diversity. In this conversation with SBS Hindi, he talks about his journey as a community leader.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

