ACT 190 Nomination program: what is changing?

The ACT had closed the program to most applicants on June 29 this year. The nomination program will reopen on 29 November 2018 with a new process for determining nominated applicants.





"Demand for the 190 visas in the ACT has exceeded the Territory’s allocation in recent years, so replacing the first-in, first-served system with a merit-based assessment that is more in line with other jurisdictions around Australia will moderate supply and demand throughout the year and more effectively address the ACT’s skills needs," says Melbourne-based Chaman Preet of Migration and Education Expert.





The ACT Government has developed a Forecasting of Industry Needs and Entitlement (FINE) model which to identify current and emerging occupations in demand.





Chaman Preet explains, "FINE assesses the demand and supply of labour across different occupations according to economic, social and training variables to identify the skills gaps that are not being met by the local workforce in the ACT."



