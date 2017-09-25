Adbhut Alpana Kolkatta Ka

Published 25 September 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 25 September 2017 at 6:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kolkataa and its zestful celebrations of Durga Pujo are synonymous. Every year organisers come up with amazing and relevant themes. Be it demonitisation, the environment or the earthquake in Mexico. However, for the first time A one and a quarter km Alpana on Lake Road has the world talking about it!The design was completed in two days by 350 students of Arts College and Samaj Sevi Sangh Puja Samiti.Prabhakar Tewari from Kolkatta tells us more!
Published 25 September 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 25 September 2017 at 6:35pm