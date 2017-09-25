SBS Hindi

Adbhut Alpana Kolkatta Ka

SBS Hindi

The 1.25 Km Alpana on Lake Rd Kolkatta

The 1.25 Km Alpana on Lake Rd Kolkatta Source: Prabhakar Mani Tewari

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 25 September 2017 at 6:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kolkataa and its zestful celebrations of Durga Pujo are synonymous. Every year organisers come up with amazing and relevant themes. Be it demonitisation, the environment or the earthquake in Mexico. However, for the first time A one and a quarter km Alpana on Lake Road has the world talking about it!The design was completed in two days by 350 students of Arts College and Samaj Sevi Sangh Puja Samiti.Prabhakar Tewari from Kolkatta tells us more!

Published 25 September 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 25 September 2017 at 6:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Durga Pooja
Source: Prabhakar Mani Tewar


 

Durga Pooja
Source: Prabhakar Mani Tewar


 

Durga Pooja
Source: Prabhakar Mani Tewar


 

Durga Pooja
Source: Prabhakar Mani Tewari


 

Durga Pooja
Source: Prabhakar Mani Tewari


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023