Addressing drugs use with your kids

Part of growing up is to experiment.According to the Australian Drug Foundation, nearly three in ten teenagers have had a glass of alcohol in the past year.Almost 15 per cent of 12 to 17 years old have tried cannabis; while one in 50 has either used cocaine or amphetamines. For many migrant parents addressing drug use can be a daunting task. Experts advise to stay calm and be non-judgemental. Tune in for more...
