Adjustment Disorder: Symptoms and Cure

Published 15 March 2019 at 1:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Signs and symptoms of adjustment disorder depend on a person's personality and can vary from person to person. It influences how you feel and think about yourself and the world and may also affect your actions or behaviour. Dr Manan Thakrar explains in details
