Agathokakological Aussie Summer - A mosaic of Indian Australian stories launched

Highlights An online mosaic of Indian Australian stories launched by His Excellency Barry O'Farrell, the Australian High Commissioner to India.

The introduction was done by the Consul-General of India in Sydney, Mr Manish Gupta.

The anthology contains stories from Indian as well as Australian writers.

This much-awaited online Indian-Australian story mosaic - Agathokakological Aussie Summer was launched by His Excellency the Australian High Commissioner to India Mr Barry O’Farrell AO.





The stories have been compiled and edited by Dr Sharon Rundle and Indranil Halder while the web creator and editor is Helen Whitehead.





These strong and gripping stories illustrated with images are a gift from the writers to all during this pandemic.





They will be free to access to anyone with the internet.





SBS Hindi spoke with one of the Indian-Australian writers, Avijit Sarkar who is a well-known figure in the circle of arts in Sydney. Sarkar is a singer, musician, puppeteer, writer and a sketch artist.





“All the stories are Australian Indian stories, some characters are Australian and others are Indian, but there’s some distinct connection between India and Australia," Mr Sarkar told SBS Hindi.





His story ‘A Turn of Events' includes his own illustrations.





Without revealing too much about his story he says, “It is about the change of cultural values for a migrant. Some adapt to the new culture, some don’t. There’s a twist in the story, because sometimes what one expects of a character does happen and at times just the opposite occurs.”





“Cultural ties are the best ties between any countries, adopting the good values of the country one migrates to and sharing the values of one’s original culture can create a great bridge of connections,’ he says.





Agathokakological Aussie Summer Story Mosaic is available to read online.



