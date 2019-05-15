SBS Hindi

"Ageing well in Australia" - What's The Assessment Process

Published 15 May 2019 at 7:21pm
By Kumud Merani
In our series on Ageing well in Australia, Anju Mathur who is a Dementia consultant and Aged Care expert talks to us about the Assessment Process.

Assessments are necessary to allow people to have options and choices which assist in identifying the most appropriate services to meet the needs of Senior citizens.

 Anju Mathur tells us that these services are available to all Australian citizens who are 65 years or older of age. If the older person is not fluent in English an interpreter can be organized to assist the person or a family member can be around to help.

 There are two types of assessments RAS – Regional Assessment Services which can be discussed on the phone. The second assessment is ACAT – which is a comprehensive Aged Care Assessment. Ms Mathur gives us the details about these assessments.

 For more information call Aged Care on 1800 200 422.

