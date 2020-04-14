SBS Hindi

'Agent is badgering for rent and I have no help'

SBS Hindi

Stacked tables and chairs are seen in a closed Sydney cafe

Stacked tables and chairs are seen in a closed Sydney cafe Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2020 at 3:07pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Many small business owners are in a grave financial distress as the measures announced by the government do not cover them.

Published 14 April 2020 at 3:07pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
The federal government had announced last week that a mandatory code of conduct for commercial tenancies would be legislated across all states and territories.

Highlights:

  • Many small business owners are not able to cover their costs due to the lockdown.

  • The Federal Government has announced several measures to help those who are in financial distress.

READ MORE

Building a safety net for small businesses amid coronavirus outbreak



The news rules will cover commercial tenancies where the tenant or landlord is eligible for the JobKeeper Payment and has a turnover of $50 million or less.

Landlords will have to lower commercial rents in line with the company’s falling revenue and tenants must not break the lease under the new rules.

Screenshot of PM Scott Morrison delivering Easter message
Source: Facebook/Scott Morrison


However, many small business owners are not eligible for the JobKeeper payment, and their landlords are not offering any respite.

Vinod Kumar Patel, who runs a small café in Melbourne, says his landlord has refused to lower the rent.

“We had written to the agent requesting the relief in the rent. But, they say nothing can be done, and we are bound to pay the rent as per the lease agreement,” Mr Patel told SBS Hindi.

Mr Patel runs his café along with his family members and does not have any workers.

"My cafe is open but the revenue is just 10 per cent of what it used to be."
“Members of my family work with me, and they are not employed so we cannot claim JobKeeper’s payment. We have received a one-time payment of 750 dollars which is not enough to cover the expenses,” said Mr Patel.

He claims the agent is badgering him for rent and he is working as a courier to pay his bills.

READ MORE

Can't pay rent due to job loss? Here's how to negotiate with landlord for rent relief



Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said earlier last week that landlords and tenants should sit together to find a middle path.

The coronavirus has thrown small businesses into crisis, with many owners sending workers home as customers vanish.
The coronavirus has thrown small businesses into crisis, with many owners sending workers home as customers vanish. Source: AAP


Finance Minister Mathias Corman said the code of conduct would include scope for landlords to receive land tax relief or deferral.

“We are trying to do our bit, providing the right incentives along the way,” the minister said.

“But we do also expect that landlords will do the right thing in relation to those tenants who are in financial distress.”
The prime minister has already announced a six-month moratorium on evictions for people in financial distress and hardship.

The tenants’ union has argued governments need to step in to facilitate rent relief.

You can stay up to date on coronavirus in your language at sbs.com.au/coronavirus

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024