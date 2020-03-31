Can't pay rent due to job loss? Here's how to negotiate with landlord for rent relief

Both of them were working full time but have been stood down because of COVID19 closures.





The couple is on a temporary visa and has no access to any government support which makes it very difficult to survive without income.





Highlights:





A six-month moratorium on commercial and residential evictions





Landlords can apply to their bank to grant financial hardship support





Tenants and landlords to 'work out a compromise' on rent payments





“For the last three weeks we had no income but bills are to be paid and rent is the biggest outgoing. If the government could order a rent freeze like other countries, it will be the biggest help to people like us,” Mr Sharma told SBS Hindi .





Bobby Lakhra, the principal-agent of the First National Lakhra real estate agency told SBS Hindi that many tenants have reached out to avail rent-relief.





"I have a big rent roll to manage, and we are inundated with requests from tenants and landlords to negotiate a solution," he said.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on the landlords and tenants to work out a compromise on how much rents can be paid in unprecedented circumstances.





Mr Lakhra says there are few steps tenants can take if they have lost their jobs:





* Immediately email your property manager





* Discuss the possibility of making a payment agreement with the landlord





* Apply for financial assistance from Centrelink





* Speak to energy providers for assistance and payment plans.





“We have made a template of questions and documents for our tenants to demonstrate their financial hardship. This way we are able to work on a case by case basis to help both landlords and tenants,” Mr Lakhra says.





"We are trying to provide all information to tenants and landlords on how to seek help from Centrelink and banks. But sometimes it’s not possible in case of temporary visa holders as we are still waiting on any government help package for them."





