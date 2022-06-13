SBS Hindi

'Aging won't stop me': Kersi Meher-Homji, 83-year-old Queen's Birthday Honour winner

Kersi Meher-Homji

Kersi Meher-Homji (R) with Australian cricketer Allan Border (L) Source: Supplied by Kersi Meher-Homji

Published 13 June 2022 at 1:04pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Kersi Meher-Homji, 83, was elated when he received a letter from the Governer-General's office informing him that the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) (General Division) had been awarded to him this year. He has been recognised for his service to the multicultural community, and to cricket. The author of 16 cricket books tells SBS Hindi that his hard work has been rewarded and motivates him to continue writing for the sport.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

