Meet Dr Sameer Bhole, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honour- Member of the Order (AM)

Professor Sameer Bhole

Professor Sameer Bhole, Sydney Dental Hospital Source: Sameer Bhole

Published 13 June 2022 at 11:14am, updated 13 June 2022 at 7:20pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Dr Sameer Bhole is the Clinical Director at the Sydney Dental Hospital and Oral Health Services (NSW Health) and a Clinical Professor at the University of Sydney School of Dentistry (affiliated role). Winner of various accolades, Dr Bhole has significantly contributed to improving safe and quality oral health care access to the community's most vulnerable members. Listen to this podcast to know what inspired him to dedicate his career to community service.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

