Published 10 April 2019 at 12:11pm
By Kumud Merani
The rich culture, arts and drama of the Maharashtrian community are celebrated and enjoyed in an All Australia Marathi convention every three years. This year the Akhil Australia Marathi Sammelan 2019 will take place in Sydney from 19th to 21st April. Their mission is to sustain, nurture and promote Marathi culture and its heritage within the migrant community and pass this legacy to the future generations enabling them to maintain their root connections with Marathi language, history, art and cuisine. Dr Milind Medhekar the president of AAMS 2019 gives us the details. Tune in to find out more...
