Ali explains, why it is difficult to be a Muslim

For many non-Muslim Australians, the mosque is shrouded in mystery, and for some, controversy. But how many Australians have ever stepped inside one?





For the first time in Australia, television cameras were given unprecedented 24-hour access into an Australian mosque for SBS’s new three-part documentary series, The Mosque Next Door.





The series introduces cricket-loving patriarch, mosque leader Imam Uzair; his best mate and community fix-it man, Ali Kadri; and a diverse congregation, including outspoken women’s advocates Galila and her daughter Maryam, and fourth generation mosque goer, Janeth.





Ali Kadri told SBS Hindi that the fear of unknown is what makes it difficult for others to intergrate with Muslims. He says, "It is difficult for a Mulsim to integrate as there are prejudices in the society. People are apprehensive because they don't know. This fear of unknown makes things complicated."





Ali maintains that complications are from both the sides as Muslims living in Australia are equally apprehensive. He says, "If we encounter any untowardly incidents we perceive that it is due to our color or community or ethnicity but that is not necessarily the case."





Ali belives that programs like 'The Mosque Next Door' can change the scenareo.





The Mosque Next Door begins Wednesday 8 November, 8.30pm on SBS, and continues on Wednesdays. Episodes will be available after broadcast anytime, anywhere, for free via SBS On Demand.



