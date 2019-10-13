All about Diwali celebrations in Sydney

Food, fashion, faith or festivities, Indians carry and celebrate their traditions wherever they live.





It's no different in Australia, where the community is gearing up for Diwali, the festival of lights, and Sydney is leading the charge, going all out to replicate the massive celebrations at home.





Indian Family celebrating Diwali festival with fire crackers Source: iStockphoto





In an interview with SBS Hindi, Sanjeev Goyal, representative of the Hindu Council in Sydney, shared details of the series of events planned across the city in the lead-up to the festival.





"We are organising five events across the city because we want everyone in the community and beyond to enjoy the festivities.





"The first one is planned on October 12th at Cherrybrook Town Centre, on 13th at Rouse Hill Town Centre, on 16th at Martin Place, on 20th at Bella Vista Farm, and on 3rd November at Strathfield Park," shared Mr Goyal.





He claimed that the Bella Vista Farm will be hosting the biggest event of all.





"There will be a Ravana effigy with ten heads, tableaus, biggest rangoli, there will be cultural performances, rides for small children and entertainment for everyone, followed by fireworks. We are also providing bus services to facilitate easy commutation for visitors.





"At Martin Place, we will be putting up Shahrukh Khan's statue from Madame Tussauds at the venue to enable visitors to click pictures with SRK," added Mr Goyal.





Meanwhile, Team India from Sydney, a group which runs two schools in the city, is also organising two events ahead of the festival.





"We are organising two events, one at our school in Parramatta on 13th of this month and the other one at Kogarah.





"On 13th, we have organised a dandiya night where people will get to dance and sing along Kishore Kumar's numbers, while there will be stage performances and a fashion show organised by students and teachers on the 19th. Everyone is welcome to join us," said a Team India representative.





Two young girls lighting earthen lamps. Image for representation only. Source: Khokarahman [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]





The most exciting lot is, of course, the children, who can't wait for the big day and shared sweet details of how they celebrate Diwali with their families in Australia.





"We clean our house inside and outside, decorate with bright colour lights, mom makes sweets at home, we also make a rangoli at the entrance of our house.





And on the day of Diwali, we do Laxmi puja, invite friends at home and after dinner, we enjoy lighting sparkles," said seven-year-old Nishka Sharma who is counting days until Diwali.



