All You Need To Know About Liquid Diets

There is a lot of talks in social circles of liquid diets, and many are rearing to try out one this new liquid diet in their quest for bodybuilding and weight loss.





What are liquid diets? Diets or food that need not be chewed is liquid diets. You don't need your teeth. Like juices, soups, broths, clear liquids, etc.





Initially, such diets were given for medical conditions and were therapeutic and given to patients unable to eat due to surgeries, oral cancers or oral surgeries, cancers and other medical diseases.





Nowadays such diets are given as a fast weight loss strategy, as meal replacements. There are also various detox diets available on the market that even boasts about cleaning your body off toxins on a liquid diet. There are real conditions that need supervised liquid foods for medical issues.





We will talk about how these liquids work and help in losing weight - There is pure science, and basic math’s here. When you drastically cut down calories you will definitely lose weight, but besides that you will also drop your metabolism, which will have a long-term impact on your weight management., such diets will help you lose weight but since you cannot continue them all your life once you switch to your regular meals you will need to have disciplined intake of nutritious foods and avoid your previous habits and junk food that had made you put on weight .





Mostly such liquids are 200-400 calories and usually can help replace a meal so initially where you were consuming more calories now you will consume less. Naturally, the deficit leads to weight loss. One needs to be sure that while these help in weight loss they need to be nutritionally balanced, they should have carbs, proteins, and fats along with essential vitamins and minerals otherwise deficiencies over an extended period it can lead to illness.





Anyone using such meal replacements should consider and check its nutrition values many times there are hunger-suppressing ingredients included in such drinks that affect the appetite-controlling hormones; leptin and ghrelin both which are highly significant in signalling brain of hunger and satiety. Such beverages influence and manipulate the hormones, and they might have a long-term detrimental effect, however for a short period and to jumpstart weight loss when there is lack of time and nonavailable options for cooking such drinks are used and gives weight loss very fast.





Protein shakes or drinks are other options that are used by bodybuilders for gaining muscle, and such beverages mainly have more proteins and negligible carbohydrates. It can come in the form of a powder that you can mix with water or milk or juice and one scoop usually contains 15-25 gms of protein depending on the brand. Whey proteins and pea proteins dominate the market, people becoming vegan these days they mostly use pea protein.Pea protein manipulates the hunger hormone ghrelin. Some companies also add some prebiotics that also influences the leptin hormone, so it’s essential that you understand the long-term effect.





Due to extensive protein intake and absence of carbohydrates, the body starts using fats as a source of energy and this condition leads to the circulation of ketone bodies in the blood. Keto diets are highly recommended by gym trainers, and they give good results in the short term but are these diets a long-term solution, will you eat this all your life ?? Yes, they can be followed to get quick results, so it is up to an individual and his choice.





High protein affects the metabolism the load on the kidney is increased and acidosis that can lead to dehydration and kidney stones, constipation and excess calcium excretion in urine.





