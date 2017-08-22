Alleged van driver in the Barcelona terror attack shot dead by police

A multifaith rally organised by Muslim associations of Catalonia to express their rejection of terrorism Source: AAP
Published 22 August 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:38am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Spanish police says they have shot dead the alleged van driver in the Barcelona terror attack that killed 13 people last week. Younes Abouyaaqoub was killed, wearing what police say appeared to be an explosives belt.
