Almond Cake For Your Valentine

Cooking time 40 minutes.





Ingredients:





1 cup almond meal

1 cup Maida plain flour

1 cup milk

½ cup caster sugar

½ cup unsalted butter

½ cup condensed milk

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cardamom powder

5 to 7 drops of vanilla essence (optional and only if u like the vanilla flavour)

2 tsp instant coffee (optional and only if u like the coffee flavour)

15 to 20 almonds sliced (OR silvered almonds) for garnishing







Method:





Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Whisk with a hand mixer so that it becomes very fluffy. Then add the condensed milk and whisk again. Keep aside.





Sieve the plain flour, baking powder and baking soda to remove any lumps. Transfer them to another mixing bowl.





Add the almond meal, cardamom powder and vanilla essence (optional). Add milk and mix well. Transfer this mixture to the butter sugar.





Gently fold this mixture so that the almond meal is uniformly distributed within the butter sugar mixture.





Grease a baking dish. Transfer this cake mixture into it. Garnish the top with sliced (OR silvered) almonds. Place in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes till golden brown on top. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool.



