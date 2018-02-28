Almost 6,000 Australians a year die of alcohol-related disease

A man drinking alcohol. Source: Press Association
Published 28 February 2018 at 6:22pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Lydia Feng, Tuyết Lê
Source: SBS
A new report suggests alcohol-related diseases cause nearly 6,000 Australian deaths each year.Medical experts are calling for health-warning labels to become mandatory on alcohol bottles and a limit on alcohol advertising.
