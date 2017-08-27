Alsi Ke Modak for Ganeshotsav

ALSI MODAK











Cooking time 30 minutes. Makes 10 to 15 pieces.











Ingredients for the dough:





2 cups Flax seeds (Alsi seeds)- ground to a powder

2 cups Atta flour (whole meal flour)

50 grams Gond

1 cup Ghee

½ tsp Ilachi powder

4 tabs sugar

4 tabs of mixed nuts coarsely ground

1 tabs almonds – coarsely ground for garnishing

Method











Heat 1 tsp of Ghee and fry Gond. Cool it and grind it to a powder. Keep aside.











Heat the ¼ cup of Ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the ground Alsi powder and cook on low heat. Remove from heat and keep aside to cool.





