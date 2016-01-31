SBS Hindi

AMU Alumni meet in Sydney

Indian HC Navdeep Suri at AMU Alumni meet

Indian HC Navdeep Suri at AMU Alumni meet

Published 31 January 2016 at 6:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Alumni organised the 24th Sir Syed Day programme in Sydney on 30th January. Indian High Commissioner Navdeep Suri was the chief guest for the event where he emphasized the importance of Sir Syed's vision. Tune in to know more.

