An Australian woman in India shares her journey of 'living the Bhagavad Gita'

Braja Sorensen is an Australian who has been living in West Bengal for the last 20 years.





It was in the early 90s when Braja first visited India.





The country captivated her.





A few years, in 1997, after having worked in television, tourism, and publishing in Australia, London, and the U.S, Braja returned to India to make it her home.





In 2000, she met her Swedish husband and the duo has never looked back. Braja has spent over 20 years living in Mayapur, West Bengal, on the banks of river Ganges, which is also known as the headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, more commonly known by the acronym ISKCON.





“The best place for spirituality was India," she says.





Source: Supplied





In the last two decades, Braja has read and adapted the learnings of the Bhagavad Gita.





"The Gita is basically the owners manual for the human body, how our mind works and how can one be in sync with it," she says.





She firmly believes the 5,000-year-old teachings of the Bhagwat Gita hold true in today’s times.





"I couldn’t be more certain about that. Arjuna was confused, sorrowful, anxious, overwhelmed. If you think of them in today’s terms, they might have different words. No matter what age you live in, you always find those things," she says.





Her thoughts and learnings now form a book, Living the Bhagavad Gita: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Life which is her first in a series of Gita-based handbooks to be published over the next three years.





While Ms. Sorensen loves every word of the Gita, what appeals the most to her is, “It basically explains everything, from who am I, what’s the purpose of life, what’s Yoga, what’s the difference between mind, body, and soul, why am I happy at times and sad at others.”





"The essence is in what Krishna says, you are not just this body. The body is just like a shirt that you cast off, again and again, and again we have done this till we liberate ourselves from the material world."





Ms. Sorensen has also authored books like 'Lost & Found in India', 'Of Noble Blood' and 'Kavita: Search for Transcendence.'





“India is a very special country, I wrote my first book – Lost and Found in India because I was tired of reading the visitors views on India which covered poverty, dogs, cows, and bad foods… that’s such a tiny fraction of India,” she says.



