SBS Hindi

And the Deal is Done! India to get 36 Rafale Jets

SBS Hindi

Rafael Jet

Rafael Jet Source: AAP/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2016 at 6:11pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India and France finally signed the deal whereby India will purchase 36 Rafael fighter jets from France. To know more on this deal we spoke to Defence & Strategic Affairs Senior Special Correspondent at ABP News, Neeraj Rajput.

Published 1 October 2016 at 6:11pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels