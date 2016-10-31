Are you a skilled migrant unable to find work in your field?

Migration to a new country is sometimes stressful.





Melbourne-based career coach Naishadh Gadani says that when a skilled migrant moves to Australia and is unable to secure a job in line with his or her qualifications after one year, chances are he or she may start feeling demotivated and depressed.





“We all know how difficult it is to achieve job in your own field, I have gone through it personally,” adds Naishadh.





Even after years of experience back home migrants struggle for months, and in some cases years, to get a foot in the door towards your dream job.





Some start working in lower positions for less money and lose their savings or cash reserves.





Dr Ganesan Duraiswamy is a Melbourne-based psychiatrist with expertise in anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).





Dr Duraiswamy says that this takes its toll as some migrants are unable to cope with this and undergo depression without realising what is happening to them in this tough time.





“Biological symptoms listed for depression largely include sadness, joylessness, anxiety, tension, lack of energy, loss of interest, poor concentration and ideas of insufficiency, inadequacy, and worthlessness,” adds Dr Duraiswamy.





It may surprise many that statistically speaking - one in five Australians are likely to be experiencing a mental health condition right now.





So, when migrants are looking for a job in Australia physical health is important but of equal importance is mental health.





Dr Duraiswamy and Naishadh feel that in the Indian community mental health is considered a taboo issue.





Dr Duraiswamy says that it is our responsibility to make sure that we are mentally fit and aware while looking for work in Australia.





“To ask for professional help from a psychiatrist and a career coach is okay,” recommends Naishadh.



