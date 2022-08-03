Are you displaying or hoisting the Indian flag at your home? Here's how to do it right

Highlights The Indian government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolor in every house)’ campaign to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The Indian culture ministry has created an interactive website, www.harghartiranga.com, where Indians can pin a digital flag and upload selfies with it.

"Displaying the national flag will give young people the pride of being Indian," Melbourne-based Karan Mehta opines.

The Indian Prime Minister said the ' Har Ghar Tiranga ' movement will deepen the connection that Indian people have with the national flag.





The use, display and hoisting of the Indian national flag are guided by the Flag Code of India, 2002.





The Indian government recently made amendments to the Flag Code of India allowing the national flag to be flown both in the day and at night if it is displayed in the open or on the house of a member of the public.





But what is the correct way to hoist the national flag?





Whenever the national flag is displayed, it should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed.





A damaged national flag should not be used for displaying.



As part of the 75th anniversary of India's independence this year, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held across Australia. Credit: Dinodia Photo/Getty Images The flag should not be flown from a single masthead simultaneously with any other flag or flags.





The flag should not be flown on any vehicle except in accordance with the provisions contained in Section IX of Part III of this code.



When the flag is displayed flat and horizontal on a wall, the saffron band should be uppermost and when displayed vertically, the saffron band shall be on the right with reference to the flag (i.e. to the left of a person facing the flag).





To the extent possible, the flag should conform to the specifications prescribed in Part I of this code.





No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than, above or side by side with the national flag; nor should any object including flowers, garlands or emblems be placed on or above the flag-mast from which the flag is flown.





A flag made of paper may be waived by the public on occasions of national, cultural and sporting importance.





What should I keep in mind while displaying the national flag at my home?





A young woman holding the Indian flag. Credit: rvimages/Getty Images Even for displaying, the national flag should be distinctly placed and a damaged flag should not be used.





No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than, above or side by side with the flag.





Also, the national flag should not be used as a portion of costume or uniform, or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments, or any dress material.





How are Indian Australians joining the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign?





Rakesh Raizada of Melbourne-based Vedic Global says the anniversary is a beautiful moment for the Indian diaspora.





Rakesh Raizada (L) with his wife Monica (R). Credit: Supplied by Rakesh Raizada "To celebrate the 75th Independence Day, our organisation is running a flag display contest in all Australian states. We will be giving away prizes to some lucky participants," Mr Raizada said, adding that the contest has been restricted to displays of the flag due to flag hoisting rules.





Karan Mehta, chairperson of the Indian Student Association, says he is joining the campaign and also educating others through various social media platforms.





Karan Mehta with the Indian flag. Credit: Supplied by Karan Mehta "I am doing this at my own individual level, with the hope that I can influence the younger generation to display the flag. I believe it will instil pride of being Indian and I can see there is an interest about the campaign," said Mr Mehta.





