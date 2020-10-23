Are you stressed and suffering from anxiety during the pandemic? Here's how to seek help

Highlights There has been a steep rise in mental health issues since the coronavirus pandemic.

Anxiety and stress have increased due to a major change in routine, concerns about infections and economic loss.

Look out for symptoms like lack of energy, sleeplessness, mood swings, increase in anger in family and friends.

Statistics show an increase in stress, anxiety, fear, loneliness and other mental health issues since the pandemic started.





According to figures obtained by The Australian more than one million Australians have sought help since the outbreak.





Victoria seems to be the worst hit with mental health issues.





"Victoria alone has seen a 30% increase in mental health referrals. Besides that, mental health helplines have also seen a rise of 20 to 25 per cent," says Dr Dhaval Ghelani who works as an Intensive Care Specialist in Sydney.





"The coronavirus pandemic has thrown up a lot of challenges to our physical health, mental health, economic conditions and general well being," Dr Ghelani opines.

He says there are multiple reasons for the increase in anxiety and stress during this period.





Dr Ghelani says, "Everyone's routine has changed. Many are working from home. Children were learning online and not attending school, some have lost their jobs, we also saw a shortage of some goods required for daily life, worries about relatives in other countries, inability to visit relatives and even forced quarantine have led to anxiety and stress."





People who are already suffering anxiety and mental health issues, people who live by themselves, frontline medical professionals and casual workers are most prone to anxiety and mental health issues during this period, he says.





Source: Getty Images "One has to look out for symptoms like sleeplessness, lack of energy, mood swings, depression not just for themselves but also among one's relatives and friends."





Dr Ghelani says, "Draw out a plan for your daily routine. Exercise, sleep well, take a break and it is very important to reach out.





"Use technology to get in touch with friends and relatives, use zoom, facetime or other sources and please follow only authentic Government Health sites for the latest information.





"With an overload of information on social media, often people get fake news," he says.

If the mental health problem persists, one can contact headtohealth.gov.au or Beyond Blue.

"But a big benefit offered in this budget is the increase in psychological therapy visits. Previously one could make 10 visits on the Medicare card. Now it has been increased to 20," says Dr Ghelani.

Here's where you can seek support for mental health issues:

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at Beyond Blue.org.au .





Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.





Women's Crisis Line : 1800 811 811





Men's Referral Service : 1300 766 491





Lifeline (24-hour crisis line): 131 114





Disclaimer: This report is to increase your knowledge on the topic. For mental health issues, please consult a qualified and registered health practitioner.





