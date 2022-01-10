Artists from outback Australia hope to share their creations globally

Artists in the South Australian outback town of Coober Pedy are telling ancient stories by sharing their paintings. Their long-held dream to have an art centre is being realised. They are collaborating with established art centres across the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands to create a pathway for their work to reach the world from the area known as the painted desert country.
Published 10 January 2022 at 11:51am
By Pete Doherty
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
