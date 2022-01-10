SBS Hindi

Artists from outback Australia hope to share their creations globally

SBS Hindi

Young Coober Pedy artist Molly Lennon

Young Coober Pedy artist Molly Lennon Source: SBS-Peta Doherty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2022 at 11:51am
By Pete Doherty
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Artists in the South Australian outback town of Coober Pedy are telling ancient stories by sharing their paintings. Their long-held dream to have an art centre is being realised. They are collaborating with established art centres across the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands to create a pathway for their work to reach the world from the area known as the painted desert country.

Published 10 January 2022 at 11:51am
By Pete Doherty
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

A paramedic program aims to boost Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation

Advertisement


READ MORE

How a small Indian community is thriving 'in the middle of nowhere' in Australia



READ MORE

Multicultural Artists celebrate creativity with 'Sounds of Yarra'



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'