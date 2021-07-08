SBS Hindi

A paramedic program aims to boost Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation

Paramedic Majella Filewood at work

Paramedic Majella Filewood at work

Published 9 July 2021 at 9:33am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:34pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Anita Barar
The Torres Strait, off the coast of Queensland, is one of Australia's most unusual environments to work in as a paramedic. The region is home to a series of islands scattered over a stretch of ocean spanning 48,000 square kilometres. This initiative is training close to 50 cadets to fly rescue helicopters to boost Indigenous representation in ambulance services.

