A paramedic program aims to boost Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation

Published 9 July 2021 at 9:33am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:34pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The Torres Strait, off the coast of Queensland, is one of Australia's most unusual environments to work in as a paramedic. The region is home to a series of islands scattered over a stretch of ocean spanning 48,000 square kilometres. This initiative is training close to 50 cadets to fly rescue helicopters to boost Indigenous representation in ambulance services.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.