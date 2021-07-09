The first Indigenous Australian to author guidelines for UN advisory to protect land and sea

Published 9 July 2021 at 5:29pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:34pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Dr Emma Lee, a Tasmanian Aboriginal woman becomes the first Indigenous Australian to co-author a set of guidelines for International Union for the Conservation of Nature - one of the bodies that advises the United Nations on nature conservation. The guidelines encourage individuals, organisations, businesses and governments to look at the value of a piece of land or sea, and acknowledge the cultural or spiritual value it may have to the Indigenous people of that land.
