The first Indigenous Australian to author guidelines for UN advisory to protect land and sea

Dr Emma Lee

Dr Emma Lee

Published 9 July 2021 at 5:29pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:34pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Anita Barar
Dr Emma Lee, a Tasmanian Aboriginal woman becomes the first Indigenous Australian to co-author a set of guidelines for International Union for the Conservation of Nature - one of the bodies that advises the United Nations on nature conservation. The guidelines encourage individuals, organisations, businesses and governments to look at the value of a piece of land or sea, and acknowledge the cultural or spiritual value it may have to the Indigenous people of that land.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

