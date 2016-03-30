Arun Jaitley: India Opens Path for Bilateral Trade

Shri Arun Jaitley with Kumud Merani Source: Denys Henry
Published 30 March 2016 at 5:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
India's Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley in an exclusive interview with Kumud Merani for SBS Hindi says, it's not difficult doing business with India today. The Minister is of the view that it's an old pre existing perception that doing business with India is challenging. Shri jaitley admits that it's still work in progress but India is certainly improving by the day!
