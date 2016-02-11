Asylum seekers welcome in Victoria, ACT and Queensland

विक्टोरिया के प्रधानमंत्री Daniel Andrews द्वारा असाइलम सीकर्स और उनके बच्चों को यहाँ शरण देने के प्रस्ताव से प्रोत्साहन की एक बाद सी आ गयी है!
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a family seeking asylum Source: AAP Image/Essential Media
Published 11 February 2016 at 2:26pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
An offer to settle refugee children and their families in Victoria from Daniel Andrews has set off a chain reaction of support.
