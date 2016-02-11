SBS Hindi

Asylum seekers welcome in Victoria, ACT and Queensland

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a family seeking asylum

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a family seeking asylum Source: AAP Image/Essential Media

Published 11 February 2016 at 2:26pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

An offer to settle refugee children and their families in Victoria from Daniel Andrews has set off a chain reaction of support.

विक्टोरिया के प्रधानमंत्री Daniel Andrews द्वारा असाइलम सीकर्स और उनके बच्चों को यहाँ शरण देने के प्रस्ताव से प्रोत्साहन की एक बाद सी आ गयी है!

 

 

