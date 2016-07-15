Ati Jeevan Foundation: Brings hope to Acid Attack victims

Atijeevan Source: Atijeevan
Published 15 July 2016
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Acid attack is the throwing of corrosive acid on a person which melts down the skin as well flesh of the affected area, even resulting in blindness and sadly, even death. Legal battles are in process in Supreme Court for compensation and trial of the accused. Unfortunately, justice alone cannot provide peace in such incidences, as the survivor has to forever carry the marks of the incident which affect them the most financially.Atijeevan is striving to open the doors of opportunities for the survivors to earn their living with their own skills and talent and also help them to become economically independent in their lives. The organization is even going to guide them with Medical and Legal Assistance with the help of Team of Professionals and Donors.
