Australia Cha Raja Ganesh Utsav in Adelaide

Source: Credit: Joegoauk70/ CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 27 August 2019 at 6:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Most of us know about Mumbai's Lalbagh Cha Raja, the hugest idol of Ganpati in the whole city. Well, Adelaide is not far behind! UIO is holding a large Ganesh Utsav for two days on Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September. Dr Kapil Chousalkar tells us more than 10K people from all walks of life and various cultural backgrounds are expected to participate. Women, children and senior citizens have been diligently practising for their performances every Sunday for the last four months. Tune in to find out more.
