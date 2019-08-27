SBS Hindi

Australia Cha Raja Ganesh Utsav in Adelaide

SBS Hindi

Ganpati

Source: Credit: Joegoauk70/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 August 2019 at 6:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Most of us know about Mumbai's Lalbagh Cha Raja, the hugest idol of Ganpati in the whole city. Well, Adelaide is not far behind! UIO is holding a large Ganesh Utsav for two days on Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September. Dr Kapil Chousalkar tells us more than 10K people from all walks of life and various cultural backgrounds are expected to participate. Women, children and senior citizens have been diligently practising for their performances every Sunday for the last four months. Tune in to find out more.

Published 27 August 2019 at 6:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी