Australia Day Celebrated around the nation

The Australia Day Parade in Melbourne was a multicultural affair

The Australia Day Parade in Melbourne was a multicultural affair

Published 27 January 2016 at 5:56pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Australia Day was celebrated through out the nation with a great joy. There were various events and activities held as part of festivities. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull began the day by inspecting the Federation Guard and Royal Australian Navy band.For many, festivities began at citizenship ceremonies at almost 400 locations. A report packaged by Darren Mara and presented by Anita Barar

