Australia is expected to experience a new COVID wave in August

A paramedic is seen at a hospital in Melbourne, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

A paramedic is seen at a hospital in Melbourne, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 15 July 2022 at 12:01pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

There have been concerns raised about the pressure on health systems across Australia due to a new COVID-19 wave expected in August. There are also concerns about the increasing number of deaths in aged care facilities. Currently, there are more than 800 facilities in the country reporting outbreaks, and death rates are also on the rise, with nearly 100 aged care residents dying a week.

