'Australia is not a high-priority for India'

India and Australia, two flags waving against blue sky

India and Australia, two flags waving against blue sky.

Published 29 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Vivek Kumar
What turns India-Australia relations will take under the new Narendra Modi government is a matter of speculation for many. The previous governments took several significant steps to strengthen the ties in the last five years.

Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister of India to visit Australia in 28 years after Rajeev Gandhi. His speech in the Australian parliament was very well received in Australia and people still talk about it after five years. It took cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

Now Narendra Modi is back in power for the next five years. Where can the relations between India and Australia go from here?

Prof. Purnendra Jain
Prof. Purnendra Jain of University of Adelaide Source: Supplied


Professor Purnendra Jain of the University of Adelaide opines Australia is not a significant priority for India.

"Relations between India and Australia are not as warm. Australia considers India an essential partner and looks forward to better relations. However, India has other priorities. That is going to affect the ties between the two," says Prof Jain.

'Australia is not a high-priority for India'

29/05/201907:49


